Jennifer Rebecca Scott
June 26, 1976 - May 21, 2021
Jennifer Rebecca Scott, 44 of Charlottesville, Va., formerly of Pearisburg, Va. died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.
Jennifer was born on June 26, 1976, in Charleston, W.Va. and was a daughter of Vincent D. and Nella Jean Scott of Pearisburg. She graduated Giles High School in 1994, attended Radford University & Piedmont Community College where she graduated with a nursing degree. She worked at Sears in Christiansburg and Charlottesville where she retired after 16 years. At the time of her passing, she was an RN at The Laurels of Charlottesville. She was so proud of her children whom she loved very much, and she loved being a nurse.
Besides her parents, she is survived by three children, Laura, Samuel, Max Hamner of the home, one brother, Jason Scott of Wilmington, N.C. and many family members too numerous to mention.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Angels Rest Baptist Fellowship Church, 1601 E. Wenonah Ave. in Pearisburg, Va. with Pastor Craig Whittaker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Many thanks to all who lent a hand with whatever was needed. At the request of the family, please make donations to the charity of your choice
in her name. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.