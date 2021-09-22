Jennifer Lynne Young
September 19, 2021
Jennifer Lynne Young of Callaway, Virginia gracefully danced her way out of this world on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born on December 21, 1963 to Joe Ben and Joyce Ann Jamison, she has been inspiring others through the performing arts for over 40 years. In 2006, she opened the Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, her life's work and love, and her legacy will live on in the countless lives of those she taught and mentored.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Joyce Ann; husband, Jeff; daughter, Lynanne; stepdaughter, Billie Jo; grandsons, Urijah and TJ; brother, Ben, and sister-in-law, Colleen; best friend, Tammy; many special cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews; numerous mentees and art family members; her Piedmont Presbyterian Church family; and two spoiled rotten Boston Terriers, Lucy and Lily.
Her accomplishments may be read at www.connerbowman.com/obituaries/Jennifer-Young-2
. Her life will be memorialized at a private service and later celebrated at a future public gathering in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a dance scholarship established in her honor by visiting gofundme.com/f/jennifer-l-young-dance-scholarship
.
