Jenny Rosti
September 16, 1956 - March 18, 2022
It is with true sorrow that Jenny Rosti passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 in the late afternoon.
Jenny was born to Colleen Oppenheimer on the September 16, 1956 in Bluefield, West Virginia and grew up in Grundy, Virginia. She set out from home to Virginia Tech to attend engineering school but pursued her true passion of English and professorship with the support of her soon-to-be husband, Richard. Her life's work was educating countless students as an English professor and director of scholarships at Roanoke College.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard; her son, Andrew and his wife, Lindsay and their three beloved children, London, Harper and Harrison; as well as her son, Marcus and his wife, Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, her family has established a scholarship in her name at Roanoke College. Please find information and ways to give at www.roanoke.edu/rostischolarship
. You may join her celebration of life at Roanoke College's Antrim Chapel at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2022.