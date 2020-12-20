Jerald Joseph Schaefer



May 24, 1925 - December 17, 2020



Jerald J. Schaefer, 95, of Roanoke/Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.



Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the destroyer USS The Sullivans and worked as a Quartermaster on the bridge in navigation. He received 9 major battle stars for the battles he and his shipmates fought in, in the Pacific Theater, along with 2 more stars on his Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He loved fishing and family picnics at the Peaks of Otter and Mabry Mill on the Parkway. He also loved planting and growing things, especially peonies.



Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Jean Schafer and son, Jerry John Schaefer. He is survived by his son, Mark Schaefer (Sandy); sister, Flora Bea Stratus; granddaughters, Kerry McGraw and Megan Schaefer, and numerous nieces and nephews scattered about the U.S.



Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's name to St James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray St. Roanoke, VA 24012, or the D-Day War Memorial.



A heartfelt thank you to family, friends and loved ones, our St James Church family and the wonderful people at Salem Terrace Assisted Living and Good Samaritan Hospice. The love, kindness and care that you all extended Mom, Dad and our family will always be remembered. You all have been a blessing to our family.



