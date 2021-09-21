Jerlean Stewart Mack
May 28, 1941 - September 15, 2021
Jerlean Stewart Mack, 80, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.