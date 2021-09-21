Menu
Jerlean Stewart Mack
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Jerlean Stewart Mack

May 28, 1941 - September 15, 2021

Jerlean Stewart Mack, 80, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sweet Union Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Paulette Horton
November 1, 2021
Jerlean was truly an angel on this earth. She helped take care of our special needs daughter Madison and she was very much loved. We couldn’t of asked for a more caring person to watch over Madison. I know they are together now in heaven.
Glenn and Lorie Powell
Friend
September 23, 2021
Beloved Family,
"For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains."

May God comfort you during this time of bereavement. In the past, Jerlean's voice on the E. T. Burton Choir at Sweet Union was immensely enjoyed. She was a lovely lady. Precious Memories, How They Linger.

May God continue to bless you,
Angeline Long Jones, Church Member

September 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Maryland Price
Friend
September 21, 2021
Jerlean helped me with husband many years ago. I never forgot her sweet smile & compassion. She was a very dear lady.
Carrol Hall
September 21, 2021
My condolences to the Mack family.
Jerome Dudle
Friend
September 20, 2021
The gentle and kind spirit of my cousin Jerlean will be missed.
Donald (Shea) Stewart
Family
September 20, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Margaret Martin
Grandchild
September 20, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
Friend
September 20, 2021
