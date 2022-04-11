Menu
Jerry Selwyn Carper
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 12 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Huffman Memorial Park
Jerry Selwyn Carper

December 16, 1925 - April 10, 2022

Jerry Selwyn Carper, 86, of New Castle, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ran and Elizabeth Carper; a brother, Wes Carper; and a grandson, Caney Ramsey.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retired from the Federal Government, and was a member of Chestnut Grove Christian Church. He was known by his friends for his many talents; whittling, telling stories, his deep knowledge of the genealogy of those living in the Meadow Creek community, and his legendary knowledge of growing, and grafting apple trees.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Stamper Carper; daughters, Dianna Carper Rice (Alan), Virginia (Jenny) Carper Steele (Tim); grandchildren, Brandon Rice (Katie), Caleub Rice (Carrie Brown), and Kimsey Carper Long; great grandchildren, Molly Rice and Brooklyn Rice, and Haisleigh Rice; sister, Roberta Cuzzetto; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made for the care and upkeep of Huffman Memorial Park C/O Sharon Oliver C/O Craig County Courthouse 108 Court Street New Castle, VA 24127.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Huffman Memorial Park by Raymond Christian. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 11, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.