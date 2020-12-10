To Lily, Peter, Paul, Matthew and Grandchildren, My heart is heavy for each of you, in the passing or your husband, father and grandfather. Jerry was a man of many talents, and hobbies; a devoted doctor to his patients, proud of his families accomplishments; and a great love for his furry friends. I will miss not sharing our "rag magazines" because he was an avid reader and read every word! Please accept my deepest sympathy to each of you and may God give you Strength for today and Peace for tomorrow. Love, Lois

Lois H. Hinkle December 12, 2020