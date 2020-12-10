Menu
Dr. Jerry Brice Crum
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dr. Jerry Brice Crum

October 19, 1932 - December 7, 2020

Dr. Jerry Brice Crum, age 88, passed away from cardiac arrest at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va., on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Zoe Crum.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lily Crum; three sons, Paul Crum of Winter Springs, Fla., Dr. Peter Crum (Tracy) of Littleton, Colo., and Matthew Crum (Lisa) of Abingdon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Valerie and Adam of Fla., Brice and Morgan of Abingdon, Va., Zachary, Caleb, Ethan and Nate of Denver, Colo.; sister, Sally Williams of Whitehaven, Mich.

Beginning in a one-room schoolhouse, Dr. Crum's education culminated with his graduation from the University of Tennessee Medical School in 1958 after attending Memphis State College. He spent five years as a resident physician specializing in Ophthalmology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

He and his family moved to Roanoke in 1966 after he served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander at Newport Naval Hospital for two years. After being in practice with Dr. Cal Burton, he became a partner with Eye Physicians and retired in 1999.

Dr. Crum was an avid reader and photographer and was seldom seen without a book or his camera. He was a civil war and WWII buff and an aviation enthusiast. Kayaking, riding his Harley Davidson and building model airplanes were well-loved hobbies. He has been a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church.

A private memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roanoke SPCA, https://rvspca.org/donate/

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Lily, Peter, Paul, Matthew and Grandchildren, My heart is heavy for each of you, in the passing or your husband, father and grandfather. Jerry was a man of many talents, and hobbies; a devoted doctor to his patients, proud of his families accomplishments; and a great love for his furry friends. I will miss not sharing our "rag magazines" because he was an avid reader and read every word! Please accept my deepest sympathy to each of you and may God give you Strength for today and Peace for tomorrow. Love, Lois
Lois H. Hinkle
December 12, 2020
My condolences to his family. I worked for Dr. Crum back in the 70´s. And after 44 years I am still working in Ophthalmology. He was a great doctor and teacher. He taught me so much. I remember he always had his camera on his desk and took advantage of free time to take photos. Great memories of a great doctor. You will be missed.
Susan (Wiseman) Nichols
December 10, 2020
Condolences to Lily and family. Jerry was a hard working physician and a trustworthy partner. Kay and I send our prayers and sympathies.
Alan LePeter
December 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of Dr. Crum´s passing. He was a kind caring humorous individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Vickie and Marty Martin
December 10, 2020
