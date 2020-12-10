Dr. Jerry Brice Crum
October 19, 1932 - December 7, 2020
Dr. Jerry Brice Crum, age 88, passed away from cardiac arrest at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va., on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Zoe Crum.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lily Crum; three sons, Paul Crum of Winter Springs, Fla., Dr. Peter Crum (Tracy) of Littleton, Colo., and Matthew Crum (Lisa) of Abingdon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Valerie and Adam of Fla., Brice and Morgan of Abingdon, Va., Zachary, Caleb, Ethan and Nate of Denver, Colo.; sister, Sally Williams of Whitehaven, Mich.
Beginning in a one-room schoolhouse, Dr. Crum's education culminated with his graduation from the University of Tennessee Medical School in 1958 after attending Memphis State College. He spent five years as a resident physician specializing in Ophthalmology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.
He and his family moved to Roanoke in 1966 after he served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander at Newport Naval Hospital for two years. After being in practice with Dr. Cal Burton, he became a partner with Eye Physicians and retired in 1999.
Dr. Crum was an avid reader and photographer and was seldom seen without a book or his camera. He was a civil war and WWII buff and an aviation enthusiast. Kayaking, riding his Harley Davidson and building model airplanes were well-loved hobbies. He has been a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roanoke SPCA, https://rvspca.org/donate/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.