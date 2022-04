Jerry T. Hale Jr.



February 18, 1938 - April 6, 2022



Jerry T. Hale Jr., 84, of Salem, passed away on April 6, 2022.



The family will be accepting friends and family at Lotz Funeral Home Salem on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. immediately followed by the memorial service.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.