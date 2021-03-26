Jerry was a dear dear friend that never met a stranger. He was the first to help anyone in trouble, and the last to leave. He was one of the toughest men that I ever met, he said what he felt and ment what he said. He also had a heart of pure gold.

Jerry had so many friends that his legacy will live on in everyone's hearts forever.

I loved him like a father, and I am comforted by the fact that I know he loved me. Jerry I am so glad our last words to each were I Love You, and that will be our first words when we met again in heaven some sweet day.





Amanda P Friend March 26, 2021