Jerry William Kenley, 78, of Rocky Gap, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluefield, W.Va.
Jerry was a friend and someone that you could always count on to be there for you. He will be missed by many.
John and Bonnie
March 27, 2021
Jerry was a dear dear friend that never met a stranger. He was the first to help anyone in trouble, and the last to leave. He was one of the toughest men that I ever met, he said what he felt and ment what he said. He also had a heart of pure gold. Jerry had so many friends that his legacy will live on in everyone's hearts forever. I loved him like a father, and I am comforted by the fact that I know he loved me. Jerry I am so glad our last words to each were I Love You, and that will be our first words when we met again in heaven some sweet day.
Amanda P
Friend
March 26, 2021
May he rest in the glory of our Lord.
Dennise Johnston
March 25, 2021
Jerry was a wonderful neighbor and friend. He always met me with a smile and a hug. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.