Jerry William Kenley
FUNERAL HOME
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV
Jerry William Kenley

Jerry William Kenley, 78, of Rocky Gap, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluefield, W.Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell), Bluefield, WV
Mar
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell), Bluefield, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Jerry was a friend and someone that you could always count on to be there for you. He will be missed by many.
John and Bonnie
March 27, 2021
Jerry was a dear dear friend that never met a stranger. He was the first to help anyone in trouble, and the last to leave. He was one of the toughest men that I ever met, he said what he felt and ment what he said. He also had a heart of pure gold.
Jerry had so many friends that his legacy will live on in everyone's hearts forever.
I loved him like a father, and I am comforted by the fact that I know he loved me. Jerry I am so glad our last words to each were I Love You, and that will be our first words when we met again in heaven some sweet day.

Amanda P
Friend
March 26, 2021
May he rest in the glory of our Lord.
Dennise Johnston
March 25, 2021
Jerry was a wonderful neighbor and friend. He always met me with a smile and a hug. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Sherri and Casey Stowers
Friend
March 25, 2021
