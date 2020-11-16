AKERS
Jerry Lee
May 2, 1955
November 13, 2020
Jerry Lee Akers, 65, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.