Anderson
Jerry Lee
May 16, 1974
November 4, 2020
Jerry Lee Anderson, born on May 16, 1974, went home to be with his Nana Amberson on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Marlene (Marty) Anderson; his favorite aunt, Marilyn and her husband, David Lakins; his favorite uncle, Warren and his wife, Kelly Amberson; and several cousins, great-cousins, best friends to the end, Josh, Epp, Breedlove, Mike and Billy. A special thanks to Doug for being a great neighbor.
Memorial service will be in the spring at the "Man Cave." Online condolences can be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.