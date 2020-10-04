JonesJerry Renee PaigeNovember 5, 1948 -September 30, 2020Jerry Renee Paige Jones, 71, of Wake Forest, departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.She was born on November 5, 1948, in Radford, Va., to the late George and Edith Johnson Paige. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dementa Jones and brother, Douglas Paige.She is survived by her one and only love, Dr. Arnold Jones; mother-in-law, Esther Jones; daughters, Sidra and Trista Jones; sisters, Alexis Johnson, Penny King and Sharon Boggs; grandchildren, Malik, Marquis and Micah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a special furry friend Alex.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, Blacksburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home Blacksburg.