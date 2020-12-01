Jerry W. Barnett



December 30, 1944 - November 17, 2020



Jerry Wayne Barnett Sr. joined the church triumphant on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by family.



Born on December 30, 1944 in Roanoke, Va. to Fred Albert and Bertha Brown Barnett, Jerry was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. He was a member of Northside High School's first graduating class in 1963. Jerry married the love of his life, Charlotte White Barnett, in 1966. He graduated the College of William and Mary in 1967 and received a master's degree from Lynchburg College in 1986.



Jerry served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1972. He then worked for the State of Virginia, retiring with 38 years of service. Jerry also served many years as an adjunct professor at National Business College in Salem. A member of Salem Presbyterian Church since 1965, he served as an ordained elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. Jerry also served and held many positions with the Edgewood Lions Club of Virginia.



Jerry was preceded in death by siblings, Fred Albert Barnett Jr., Georgia Barnett White, Fergie Barnett, Thomas Marvin Barnett and Ellen Barnett Poff.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Charlotte White Barnett; son, Jerry Wayne Barnett Jr.; son, Robert Alan Barnett and daughter-in-law, Katherine Marriah Barnett and their children, Jackson Robert and Victoria Regan.



A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 1, 2020.