Jerry R. Wilcher
September 8, 1948 - April 6, 2022
Jerry R. Wilcher, 73, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Jerry was born September 8, 1948 in Roanoke, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Agnor and stepfathers, Ted Agnor and Elbert Noel Sr.; niece, Stephanie Woodson; and nephew, Wade Noel. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Tammy Wilcher; son, Chris (Elizabeth) Wilcher; daughter, Carie (James) Johnson; grandson, Rylan Wilcher; granddaughter, Allie Johnson; brothers, Sonny, Ronnie, and Melvin Noel; sisters, Darlene Martin and Joyce Reed; special mother-in-law, Betty Linkenhoker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry enjoyed watching NASCAR races having attended most of the race tracks on the East Coast, also loved Virginia Tech Football and Basketball, hunting and fishing. He did a lot of trout fishing at local creeks with his grandchildren and special friend and neighbor, Bobby Aaron. He was retired from G. J. Hopkins Mechanical Contractors where he had worked as a mechanical superintendent in Plumbing and HVAC. He also worked for Lowe & Nelson Plumbing and Heating for many years and did welding, plumbing, and HVAC. The family would like to thank Dr. Vile at Blue Ridge Cancer Care, CRMH, and Donna, Penny, Kim and Tracy with Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan with Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in Springwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 8, 2022.