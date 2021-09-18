Jesse DodsonSeptember 5, 1939 - September 13, 2021Jesse Dodson, 82 of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was the youngest child of 12 born on September 5, 1939 to the late John and Annie Dodson and raised by Sharack and Mary Hairston. He is survived by his wife, Arnetta Dodson; two sisters, Lola Cook and Zettie Gunn; and niece, Kim Alexander, other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held in CC Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.