Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Dodson
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Jesse Dodson

September 5, 1939 - September 13, 2021

Jesse Dodson, 82 of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was the youngest child of 12 born on September 5, 1939 to the late John and Annie Dodson and raised by Sharack and Mary Hairston. He is survived by his wife, Arnetta Dodson; two sisters, Lola Cook and Zettie Gunn; and niece, Kim Alexander, other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held in CC Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
20
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So sorry to hear of the loss of Jesse, my wife and I send our condolences to the family. Jesse will be remembered as my family friend and my co-worker. May he rest in peace.
Orlander Brown
Friend
September 20, 2021
Rest in heavenly peace UncleI love you and Aunt Arnetta
Tracey Jones
Family
September 20, 2021
Arnetta and Family,

May God grant you peace and comfort in the home going of Jesse. May Precious Memories shower you everlasting JOY.

In Sympathy,
Angeline Long Jones
September 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to wife and Family and may God continue to bless you.
Donald E. Lee

Donald Lee
Friend
September 18, 2021
Rest in HEAVENLY PEACE JESSE My Deepest heartfelt to Family and Friends. Donald Lee Harris 1959
Donald Lee Harris
School
September 18, 2021
Mrs. Dodson and Family, I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Dodson's passing. I always enjoyed seeing and talking with him each year at tax time. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shirley k Wolfe
Other
September 18, 2021
Arnetta . I am so saddened to hear of Jessie passing.
Offering my deepest and sincere condolences to you and family during this time of sorrow .
He will certainly be missed here on Earth . But we know that he is with the Father.
Macie Johnson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 18, 2021
Jesse you will truly be missed! Hug my mom for me!
Rest easy, we will take it from here...
Love,
Art, Bobby, and Family
Arthur Thomason
Family
September 17, 2021
May there be comfort in knowing friends are here to comfort you and we share in your sorrow.Shirley and Carolyn Pittman
Shirley Charles
Neighbor
September 17, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
September 16, 2021
Hula, you were always a Man that stood Flat-Foot and Firm in Your Beliefs..
Take your Rest Sir... Until We Meet Again..
Kim Rosborough-Alexander
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results