Mrs. Cassie and family. I was blest to work with Jesse in the Emergency Room at the VAMC Salem. He was always a kind person to everyone. I loved seeing that little smile on his face when things were busy and he would just grin and keep on working. You could see he had given every thing to God and he kept on with the footwork. He was a fine gentlemen and it was a great honor to know him. My condolence to you Mrs. Powell and your family You all are in my prayers and thoughts.

sherry gentry Coworker January 11, 2022