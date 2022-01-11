Menu
Jesse Calvin "Boats Mate" Powell Jr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Jesse Calvin Powell

July 9, 1928 - January 1, 2022

Jesse C. Powell "Boat's Mate", of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at home with family on Sunday, January 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1928, in Campbell County, Virginia, to Jesse and Bertha Powell, both preceded him in death. Jesse spent his early life in Diana Mills Virginia, in Buckingham County.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in the Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sweet Union Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
Susie and family, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Friend
January 18, 2022
Susie, keeping your mom and family in thought and prayer at this time.
Andrea Coleman
Friend
January 13, 2022
I worked with Jesse at the VAMC, he was always always so kind to everyone and ready to lend a hand with anything that needed to be done. May God give you peace during this time, heaven has gained another angel that was a faithful servant while here on earth. Debra "Kegley" Burgess
Debra Burgess
Work
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss praying for you all. We are connected to the family by my father Samuel Powell Sr (deceased) he was born and raised in Franklin county.
Shirley Robertson
Family
January 11, 2022
To the family of Jesse Powell ,
I extend heartfelt condolences to you all.I enjoyed working with Jesse over the years.He would call us his “little plums”.We all worked so well together and Jesse and Geneva were the glue.He truly was a good and faithful servant.Spread your wings and fly Jesse,your job is done down here.So happy God gave me the opportunity to be your coworker.
God bless the Powell family during such a difficult time .
Connie Willis
Coworker
January 11, 2022
Miss you cuz! Good and faithful, humble, kind, generous, Godly. Get your rest in Paradise! See you later! #1201 #Home
Priscilla Casey
Family
January 11, 2022
To the Family of Deacon Powell,
You have my deepest sympathy in loss of your loved one. I met him when I was a student nurse and was later blessed to work with him at Brandon Oaks. He was an humble man with lots of wisdom which he shared.
May God bless you with comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Rev. Drema Calloway
Friend
January 11, 2022
I worked at the VAMC with Jesse for several years. One of the kindest man I have ever known.
Last saw him and his wife at the Salem Rehab.
I know he will be missed and may he rest in peace.
God bless you Jesse.
Kay Day
January 11, 2022
worked with Jesse at VA Hospital was always fun to be around
bob
January 11, 2022
Mrs. Cassie and family. I was blest to work with Jesse in the Emergency Room at the VAMC Salem. He was always a kind person to everyone. I loved seeing that little smile on his face when things were busy and he would just grin and keep on working. You could see he had given every thing to God and he kept on with the footwork. He was a fine gentlemen and it was a great honor to know him. My condolence to you Mrs. Powell and your family You all are in my prayers and thoughts.
sherry gentry
Coworker
January 11, 2022
Mrs. Powell and Family,

Our sincere condolences as we celebrate the wonderful and Christian life of a true patriot. His service to this country and his church will forever be remembered. May you find comfort knowing he crossed the Jordan River on calm seas and fair winds.
Sylvesta & Lynn Dozier
Friend
January 10, 2022
Mrs. Cassie, Susie and Family,

"Gone from our sight, but never from our memories, Gone from our touch, but never from our hearts."

Deacon Powell will truly be missed from Sweet Union; however, he is rejoicing with the Lord. He was a respected Christian gentleman. I learned so much from his Biblical teachings and prayers. He touched the lives of so many people. We loved him but God loved him best.

In Christan Love,
Angeline Long Jones
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
January 10, 2022
To Mrs. Cassie, Susie and family
I offer my prayers to you as you celebrate the legacy of such a great man of God. He was my Deacon, friend, classmate, co-worker and mentor. I thank you family and God for loaning him to us. I first met Deacon in 1968 in Nursing School at Burrell and in his words "outstanding!" I am a better person by his passing my way and I stand tall as I stand on his shoulders! He will be in our hearts till we meet again.
Adrian Lewis
Classmate
January 10, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jacqueline Robinson
Acquaintance
January 9, 2022
We have suffered a huge loss in the passing of Deacon Powell. He will be sorely missed. Blessings to the family.
Gary LEWIS
Friend
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the Powell family. I will miss Dea. Powell. He was a committed warrior of the Lord,
Charlene Randolph
January 9, 2022
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
Friend
January 8, 2022
