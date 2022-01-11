Jesse Calvin Powell
July 9, 1928 - January 1, 2022
Jesse C. Powell "Boat's Mate", of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at home with family on Sunday, January 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1928, in Campbell County, Virginia, to Jesse and Bertha Powell, both preceded him in death. Jesse spent his early life in Diana Mills Virginia, in Buckingham County.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in the Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.