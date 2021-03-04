Jessie B. Mitchell Jr.
March 1, 2021
Jessie B. Mitchell Jr., age 82, of Christiansburg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 1, 2021 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie B. and Lettie H. Mitchell; and brother, Donald.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 56 years, Reba Jean; and son, Jeffrey. He also leaves behind two sisters, JoAnn Heffernan (Mike) and Barbara Stockner; sisters-in-law, Nancy Mitchell, Bernice Woods, Ella Breeding (Bobby), Verda Robbins (Bud); brothers-in-law, Wendell (Brenda), Hogue, David (Sherrie), Rick Barnette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jessie was a Veteran of the United States Army. He obtained an A.S. Degree from New River Community College and was a graduate of Nashville Auto Diesel College. He was a member and deacon of Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Jessie was a quiet and humble man who loved the Lord and always met you with a smile that would light up the room.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Lowell Hopkins and Elder Carlton Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.