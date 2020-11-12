Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jewell Kemper Anderson
Anderson

Jewell Kemper

November 10, 2020

Jewell Kemper Anderson, 79, of Covington, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her residence.

Surviving are her daughter, Robin Wright and her husband, Ryan, of Salem; one granddaughter, Raven Jewel Craig of Salem; three step grandchildren, Camryan Wright, Nathan Wright, and Lillian Wright, all of Roanoke; one sister, Betty Kemper; two bothers-in-law, Sam Anderson of Columbus, Ohio, and Ralph Anderson of Covington; one sister-in-law, Judy Anderson of Hot Springs; a number of nieces and nephews to include a special nephew, Butch Kemper and wife, Lana and a special niece, Vicky Reed and husband, Steve, all of Covington.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Alleghany Memorial Park with the Rev. Dan Gillette officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Anderson's name to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

The online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Arritt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.