Jill Chisom Spencer
December 18, 1961 - June 7, 2021
Jill Chisom Spencer, 59, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Coleman Chisom and Barbara Scott Chisom of Salem; as well as her brother, Timothy Coleman Chisom.
Jill is survived by her loving husband, James Randal Spencer; daughter, Anne Claire Conner (and her father John Christopher Conner) of Salem; her beloved twin brother James L. Chisom (Katherine) of Salem; sister-in-law Loretta Prillaman of Roanoke; nephews William Logan Chisom of Richmond, James Coleman Chisom of San Francisco and John Grayson Burks Chisom of Charlottesville; special cousin and "third twin", Karen Hopkins St. John of Roanoke; as well as numerous other relatives and cherished friends.
Jill was a highly skilled and dedicated Administrative Assistant. She began her career in the Executive Office of APCO in Roanoke, working for the Executive Vice President and later the President. She also worked for the Law Office of Flippin Densmore. Most recently, Jill worked in support of the Chief Operating Officer of Marsh McLennan Mid-Atlantic. She loved her Marsh family and was proud to work there.
Jill was a beautiful person, both inside and out. She was witty, engaging, loved gardening and animals, and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Jill was a gifted pianist and a beautiful singer. Twelve years of piano lessons also made her an incredible typist. A 1980 honors graduate of Salem High School, Jill won the DECA State Title for words per minute typing and shorthand. Those skills and her personality made her a sought-after employee, and executives would lobby for her to support them.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Salem, with Pastor Mark Vaughan of Calvary Memorial
Church officiating.
Special thanks to Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy and the wonderful staff at the Blue Ridge Cancer Center as well as the staff at Carilion Hospice for their compassionate care.
For those that would like to honor Jill's memory, please consider a memorial gift to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
