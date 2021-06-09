Menu
Jill Chisom Spencer
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Salem High School
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Jill Chisom Spencer

December 18, 1961 - June 7, 2021

Jill Chisom Spencer, 59, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Coleman Chisom and Barbara Scott Chisom of Salem; as well as her brother, Timothy Coleman Chisom.

Jill is survived by her loving husband, James Randal Spencer; daughter, Anne Claire Conner (and her father John Christopher Conner) of Salem; her beloved twin brother James L. Chisom (Katherine) of Salem; sister-in-law Loretta Prillaman of Roanoke; nephews William Logan Chisom of Richmond, James Coleman Chisom of San Francisco and John Grayson Burks Chisom of Charlottesville; special cousin and "third twin", Karen Hopkins St. John of Roanoke; as well as numerous other relatives and cherished friends.

Jill was a highly skilled and dedicated Administrative Assistant. She began her career in the Executive Office of APCO in Roanoke, working for the Executive Vice President and later the President. She also worked for the Law Office of Flippin Densmore. Most recently, Jill worked in support of the Chief Operating Officer of Marsh McLennan Mid-Atlantic. She loved her Marsh family and was proud to work there.

Jill was a beautiful person, both inside and out. She was witty, engaging, loved gardening and animals, and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Jill was a gifted pianist and a beautiful singer. Twelve years of piano lessons also made her an incredible typist. A 1980 honors graduate of Salem High School, Jill won the DECA State Title for words per minute typing and shorthand. Those skills and her personality made her a sought-after employee, and executives would lobby for her to support them.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Salem, with Pastor Mark Vaughan of Calvary Memorial

Church officiating.

Special thanks to Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy and the wonderful staff at the Blue Ridge Cancer Center as well as the staff at Carilion Hospice for their compassionate care.

For those that would like to honor Jill's memory, please consider a memorial gift to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

313 Roanoke Blvd

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Jun
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Salem, VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've just seen this sad notice today and offer my deepest sympathy to Jill's family. Jill, Jimmy and I attended Hidden Valley Intermediate together and I remember both so well. My prayers are with you.
Terri Burnett Urquhart
Friend
June 27, 2021
I was so shocked to hear this news. Jill & I were buddies! I will always remember meeting up at Coach & Fours. We would always brag about being Salemites, Rest well good friend as you will be missed. May God add comfort to those who you will see on the other side!
Tony Kolb
June 13, 2021
My Prayers are with you all. Jill was a wonderful person. I enjoyed working at APCO with her. I thank God for her life. A beautiful person inside and out.
Janie Thompson Ollie
Work
June 13, 2021
Jim I'm so very sorry! Prayers for you and your family!
Darene Passeretti
June 11, 2021
Jim, so very sorry for your loss! You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers! Diane Parker and Chuck Parker
Diane Parker
Friend
June 10, 2021
