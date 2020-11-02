Warren



James Magruder Warren, IV, age 64, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Jim is survived by his father, James M. Warren, III (Maruma); sister, Jane W. Hazlegrove (Perk); brother, Stephen C. Warren (Wendy); and five nephews and nieces – who he loved "to pieces." Christ Jesus welcomed Jim to Heaven after a protracted illness, where the loving arms of his mother, Wilma C. Warren, and his brother, Frank S. Warren, were open and waiting.



A graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Radford University, Jim worked in various roles including the Boy Scouts of America (where he was Director of Camp Powhatan for many summers in the 1980s), Roanoke Book & Stationery, Heartfelt, and Novazymes. Jim developed a profound spiritual life through both his church and the local 12-step recovery community where he formed many deep and lasting friendships. For these friends, his family is forever grateful.



A private service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to be announced later.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 2, 2020.