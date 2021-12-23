Jimmie Finnell Yeager



October 9, 1931 - December 21, 2021



Jimmie F. Yeager, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2021.



He was born and raised in Alabama, then moved to the East Coast after enlisting in the United States Navy. He retired from the C&P Telephone Company after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneer retirees, the Shenandoah Valley Knife Club, and the National Knife Collector's Association.



Jimmie is survived by his wife, Susan Yeager; son, David Yeager and his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Polly Yeager; and chosen daughter, Jeanette Watkins.



The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to The Oaks staff for their care, compassion, and patience during his 3 year stay there.



Per Jimmie's wishes no services are planned.



Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2021.