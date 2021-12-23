Menu
Jimmie Finnell Yeager
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Jimmie Finnell Yeager

October 9, 1931 - December 21, 2021

Jimmie F. Yeager, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2021.

He was born and raised in Alabama, then moved to the East Coast after enlisting in the United States Navy. He retired from the C&P Telephone Company after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneer retirees, the Shenandoah Valley Knife Club, and the National Knife Collector's Association.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Susan Yeager; son, David Yeager and his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Polly Yeager; and chosen daughter, Jeanette Watkins.

The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to The Oaks staff for their care, compassion, and patience during his 3 year stay there.

Per Jimmie's wishes no services are planned.

Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2021.
