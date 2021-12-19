Jimmy Lee Cook
November 14, 1953 - December 17, 2021
Jimmy Lee Cook of Roanoke, Va., was born on November 14, 1953, and died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke emorial Hospital.
He was a 1972 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Jimmy was a hard worker that loved to fix and build things. He worked over 25 years in the box making industry. Moving to Staunton to help start Carded Graphics, Inc., in the 1980s, Jimmy met Becky on a blind date. Upon retiring, he was ready to move back to Roanoke and Becky came with him. "JimBob," as he was later nicknamed by Becky's daughter, Michelle, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved Dale Earnhardt and he enjoyed the Martinsville races. He was the life of the party and a stranger to no one. Jimmy will be greatly missed, even his unwelcomed but loved opinions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J. Cook and Juanita W. Cook and is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Michelle Harvey of Williamsburg, Va.; grandkids, Alexander J. Harvey and Cora E. Harvey; and his special kitty, Holly.
There will be no service at this time. The family will have visitors at their home. A celebration of life will be held in 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roanoke Valley SPCA, in Jimmy's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.