Tough news to receive, losing Jimmy equates to two or more smiles missing on this earth. His for one, the other being whomever he was around at any given time. I worked with Jimmy during his Carded Graphics years. I was also hired out of Roanoke after Jimmy was. He was sent to greet me outside of the Denny's in Staunton (remember, no cell phones). When I got there it appeared that there was no one waiting ... except for this wire haired dude working under the hood of a '66 Plymouth Fury. After a short while of doubt I went over and introduced myself. He turned from under the hood and said, 'Hi I'm Jimmy Cook, hold this breaker bar while I tighten the alternator bracket.' After that, my most favorite on and off the job experiences were shared with Jimmy (and later Becky, thanks to God!) in the 20 years that followed. May God lift you in this time of grief Becky, my heart is with you.

Mike Keaton Work December 24, 2021