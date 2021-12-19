Menu
Jimmy Lee Cook
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Jimmy Lee Cook

November 14, 1953 - December 17, 2021

Jimmy Lee Cook of Roanoke, Va., was born on November 14, 1953, and died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke emorial Hospital.

He was a 1972 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Jimmy was a hard worker that loved to fix and build things. He worked over 25 years in the box making industry. Moving to Staunton to help start Carded Graphics, Inc., in the 1980s, Jimmy met Becky on a blind date. Upon retiring, he was ready to move back to Roanoke and Becky came with him. "JimBob," as he was later nicknamed by Becky's daughter, Michelle, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved Dale Earnhardt and he enjoyed the Martinsville races. He was the life of the party and a stranger to no one. Jimmy will be greatly missed, even his unwelcomed but loved opinions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J. Cook and Juanita W. Cook and is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Michelle Harvey of Williamsburg, Va.; grandkids, Alexander J. Harvey and Cora E. Harvey; and his special kitty, Holly.

There will be no service at this time. The family will have visitors at their home. A celebration of life will be held in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roanoke Valley SPCA, in Jimmy's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
Tough news to receive, losing Jimmy equates to two or more smiles missing on this earth. His for one, the other being whomever he was around at any given time. I worked with Jimmy during his Carded Graphics years. I was also hired out of Roanoke after Jimmy was. He was sent to greet me outside of the Denny's in Staunton (remember, no cell phones). When I got there it appeared that there was no one waiting ... except for this wire haired dude working under the hood of a '66 Plymouth Fury. After a short while of doubt I went over and introduced myself. He turned from under the hood and said, 'Hi I'm Jimmy Cook, hold this breaker bar while I tighten the alternator bracket.' After that, my most favorite on and off the job experiences were shared with Jimmy (and later Becky, thanks to God!) in the 20 years that followed. May God lift you in this time of grief Becky, my heart is with you.
Mike Keaton
Work
December 24, 2021
Jimmy was a special person and I have a special place in my heart where I keep my memories of him. He had an interesting way of looking at things and could always make me smile. Gone, but never forgotten. Thank you Jimmy for all the good times.
Cody Chitwood
Work
December 24, 2021
Becky I'm so sorry to hear about Jimmy. My thoughts and prayers are with you. He will be missed !! Andrea & Addison
Andrea E Robertson
Friend
December 21, 2021
I´m heart broken for the family but glad we reconnected with Jimmy.
Mike Doviak
Work
December 19, 2021
