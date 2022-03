Jimmy Ray Smith



Jimmy Ray Smith, 74, of Riner, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.



A memorial service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Horne Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.