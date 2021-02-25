Menu
Jo Ann Davidson Lampros
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Jo Ann Davidson Lampros

February 20, 2021

A life filled with family, friends, laughter, and books ended unexpectedly early on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021, when Jo Ann Davidson Lampros, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully following a brief illness.

Her graciousness, kindness, and generosity, emblematic of the lessons learned as a child on a Buckingham County, Virginia, farm a generation ago, were quietly evidenced throughout her life through the teaching of others, volunteer work, and endless book exchanges; not to mention elaborately hosted apple juice tea parties and book readings with her grandnieces and nephews.

Ever curious and adventurous, she left the family farm as a young woman to earn a bachelor's degree in English from Emory and Henry College and then moved to Richmond to teach middle school English and history. Whilst there, she met her future husband, James "Jim" Nicholas Lampros Sr., and together, they embarked on a life which eventually brought them to Roanoke where she taught English at Roanoke College, earned several graduate degrees from Hollins College and Wake Forest University's School of Divinity, served at St. John's Episcopal Church, and, most importantly to her, dedicated herself as life-long wife to Jim and mother and teacher to their son, James.

A person of faith, she quietly moved through the hardships of life with confidence and determination; her openness and ready smile never wavering.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; as well as her parents, William and Ruth Davidson; her brother, Scott Davidson; and her brother-in-law, Leo N. Lampros.

She is survived by her loving son, James Nicholas Lampros Jr.; her brother-in-law, John N. Lampros; sisters-in-law, Barbara G. Lampros and Joan B. Davidson; nephews, Nicholas L. Lampros, Michael L. Lampros, and William T. Davidson; nieces, Penny L. Lampros (Barry F. Smith) and Elisabeth D. Goodwyn; a gaggle of grand-nieces and nephews; and last, but not least, her beloved poodle, Jackie.

A private interment will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Reverend Whitney Burton-Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Assisi Animal Clinics of Virginia, Inc. (Saint Francis of Assisi), 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Apologies to Jo Ann, ever the English teacher and bibliophile, for any grammar and diction errors above. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of Jo Ann's passing. When we were growing up, I was the little girl from the store next door who practical!y stayed over at her house. I thought of her family as my family. I have wonderful memories of our times together.
Freida Kay Newton Hensley
March 10, 2021
Jo Ann was a beloved neighbor and a lovely person always happy to share a smile and a kind word. My girls and I will deeply miss seeing Ms. Jo Ann and Jackie on their daily walks.
Karri Atwood
March 2, 2021
I dearly loved JoAnn. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend as will be missed so much. I loved Jackie as well as Jackie´s cat, kitty cat. I will miss seeing JoAnn and the 2 of them walking together. A loss for our neighborhood!
Terri Martin
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this, as I had no idea that she was ill. Sending love and condolences to James and the entire family for the loss of this wonderful lady.
Sandy Light
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jim was my dermatologist for years and I worked with JoAnn at book store. Kind and gentle and very intelligent lady.
Brenda Ayers
February 25, 2021
