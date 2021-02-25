Jo Ann Davidson Lampros
February 20, 2021
A life filled with family, friends, laughter, and books ended unexpectedly early on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021, when Jo Ann Davidson Lampros, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully following a brief illness.
Her graciousness, kindness, and generosity, emblematic of the lessons learned as a child on a Buckingham County, Virginia, farm a generation ago, were quietly evidenced throughout her life through the teaching of others, volunteer work, and endless book exchanges; not to mention elaborately hosted apple juice tea parties and book readings with her grandnieces and nephews.
Ever curious and adventurous, she left the family farm as a young woman to earn a bachelor's degree in English from Emory and Henry College and then moved to Richmond to teach middle school English and history. Whilst there, she met her future husband, James "Jim" Nicholas Lampros Sr., and together, they embarked on a life which eventually brought them to Roanoke where she taught English at Roanoke College, earned several graduate degrees from Hollins College and Wake Forest University's School of Divinity, served at St. John's Episcopal Church, and, most importantly to her, dedicated herself as life-long wife to Jim and mother and teacher to their son, James.
A person of faith, she quietly moved through the hardships of life with confidence and determination; her openness and ready smile never wavering.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; as well as her parents, William and Ruth Davidson; her brother, Scott Davidson; and her brother-in-law, Leo N. Lampros.
She is survived by her loving son, James Nicholas Lampros Jr.; her brother-in-law, John N. Lampros; sisters-in-law, Barbara G. Lampros and Joan B. Davidson; nephews, Nicholas L. Lampros, Michael L. Lampros, and William T. Davidson; nieces, Penny L. Lampros (Barry F. Smith) and Elisabeth D. Goodwyn; a gaggle of grand-nieces and nephews; and last, but not least, her beloved poodle, Jackie.
A private interment will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Reverend Whitney Burton-Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Assisi Animal Clinics of Virginia, Inc. (Saint Francis of Assisi), 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Apologies to Jo Ann, ever the English teacher and bibliophile, for any grammar and diction errors above. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.