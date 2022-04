Jo Ellyn Rosemann, 74, of Winchester, Va. passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until her Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Grace Life Baptist Church, 1640 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.Please view tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com