Jo Ellyn Rosemann
Jo Ellyn Rosemann

April 13, 1947 - June 11, 2021

Jo Ellyn Rosemann, 74, of Winchester, Va. passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Relatives and friends were invited to her visitation Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until her Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Grace Life Baptist Church, 1640 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.

Please view tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Grace Life Baptist Church
1640 Peppers Ferry Rd NW,, Christiansburg, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grace Life Baptist Church
640 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg, VA
