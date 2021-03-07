Joan Marie Beimler
May 18, 1946 - March 1, 2021
Joan Marie Beimler, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this earth on Monday, March 1, 2021 after 16 years of living with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Josephine (Mudroch) and John Francis Jaeger of Monona, Wis., as well as her brother, Paul Joseph Jaeger of Madison, Wis.
Joan was born on May 18, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wis. and grew up in Monona where she graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1964. She received a BS in Occupational Therapy from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee in 1968 before marrying her husband, Russ, in 1969. She later received a M.Ed. in Special Education from Lynchburg College in 1980.
As her family moved around the country, Joan served as an OT in Binghamton, New York Rehabilitation Services, Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst, Va., Greenville Hospital in Greenville, S.C., Wayne County Intermediate School District in Wayne County, Mich., and the Lynchburg City Schools in Lynchburg, Va. On May 17, 2006, Joan was recognized by the Lynchburg City School Board for 35 years of service dedicated to education, a career highlighted by her deep love for special needs children and their families.
In addition to this work, Joan gave generously of her time to her church communities and as a volunteer for Hospice and the American Cancer Society
Reach to Recovery Program. She was a professed member of the Companions of Francis and Clare Fraternity since May 2001.
Joan is survived by her soulmate, Russell Leon "Papa" Beimler; their children and families, John Russell and wife, Andrea Mary Beimler, and their children, Amelia Kay, Marie Rose, Grace Therese, and Kayley Nicole Daniel of Holly Springs, N.C.; Sarah Elizabeth Beimler Kennedy and husband, Stephen Harold Kennedy Jr., and their children, Callum Percy Valentine Amend, Matthew Alexander Amend, Stephen Harold Kennedy III, and Lillian Ann Kennedy. As well, she is survived by brother, Robert John Jaeger and his wife, Nancy J. Jaeger, of Mosinee, Wis.; sister-in-law, Susan McCabe Jaeger of Madison, Wis.; and sister, Jane Ann Zinda of Madison, Wis.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation for the care, support, and compassion provided by the staff of Brookdale Roanoke and Good Samaritan Hospice.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.