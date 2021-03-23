Joan Carol Dickey Lawson



May 23, 1935 - March 9, 2021



A friend called yesterday to repeat her condolences about Mom's passing. She asked, "Is there an obituary?" I was taken aback. An obituary? Should we write an obituary? Would Mom want an obituary? I asked Dad, he thought it was a good idea. Where to publish it? It was agreed that the Roanoke Times was fitting since Mom and Dad had enjoyed their retirement years in the Star City.



That was yesterday. I awoke from a restless sleep at 3:55 a.m. this morning thinking about Mom's obituary. Yesterday, my sister said that I should write it. What an honor. What a nightmare. How do I sum up Mom's bountiful 85 years in the space allowed for obituaries in a local paper? Is there a word limit? Mom always chided me for being too wordy.



I have read obituaries. I can do this. You start with the name. My mom's name is Joan Carol Dickey Lawson. When I asked Dad what he wished to include in the obituary, he thought that I should mention that she was named after a loaf of bread. Not sure that this is an auspicious start to an obituary, but I'll do my best to recall the story as Mom told it. My grandmother, Hazel Nye Dickey, who was called Nana by her 16 grandchildren, was very pregnant with Mom and she had yet to pick a name "if it should be a girl." Walking down the wooden planks of a local grocery store, with her ankles swollen and her patience low, Nana saw a loaf of Joan Carol bread and decided that that was good enough.



Obituaries usually mention the name of the father, too, right? Mom's father was William Winfred Dickey—fondly known as Bumpy by his grandchildren. Nana and Bumpy had four children, Bob, Marge, Joan and Bill. Bill was the baby of the family and he survives my mom. After Nana passed in 1975, Mom told Bumpy that any of his children would happily welcome him to live with them. Bumpy chose Mom and Dad because "they needed him." Bumpy lived with Mom and Dad until his passing in 1987. My nephew Erik recently mentioned that families opening their homes to other loved ones—to stay as long as needed or wanted—was unusual. Mom's open-door policy has been passed through the generations and I have never thought it "unusual" until Erik noted otherwise. Of course, Mom was raised by her parents to be generous. When Mom was only six years old—at Bumpy's gentle urging—she parted with a pair of new red Christmas mittens when the two of them encountered a child without any on a cold winter day in Boston—the city in which she grew up.



I know what comes next in an obituary. We are supposed to mention the beloved surviving spouse. It seems so inadequate to say Mom is survived by her husband of 66 years, Walter Rexford Lawson. Dad is heartbroken to lose "his Joan." Theirs is a love story for the ages that began with a blind date. They eloped six-months after meeting at the tender ages of 19 and 20. I cannot say more. It is their story, not ours. I shall simply note that they had three children—Walter R. Lawson Jr. "Skip", Cynthia Lawson Levine, and Kendra Bristol Savage, in quick succession after marrying. Dad always said that he quit having children when he discovered the cause.



Oh, no, is that last sentence appropriate for an obituary? Oh, dear, and I haven't yet mentioned Mom's seven grandchildren—whom she labeled her seven bluebirds. From oldest to youngest, the bluebirds are Jason William Harper, Erik Broch Lawson, Kendra Louise Harper Woodford, Kristian Bristol Lawson, Bristol Yates Savage, Rachel Nye Levine Collado, and Caton Marie Savage. If you knew Mom, you knew her grandchildren. She was not shy about sharing their latest achievements or antics. All the seven bluebirds are married or soon will be… oh, Caton, Mom would have loved to have held court at your upcoming June wedding. The bluebirds gave Mom ten great-grandchildren, and she is looking forward to more.



Mom was all about family. She has 27 nieces and nephews. Is that supposed to be "had" or "has?" Normally, I would ask Mom. As a retired English teacher, she was my grammar guru. I haven't yet mentioned that Mom was a teacher—a really wonderful teacher. This morning, from my closet shelf, I pulled a small box filled with old news articles about Mom. One article that I have always appreciated was written in acknowledgement of her 1981 Fairfax County Teacher of the Year award. The Alexandria Gazette article, written by then staff writer Joanne Anthony, was titled, "Rare Qualities Make Her Best."



Quoting from the article, "Students work together in Lawson's classes. They learn from each other as much if not more than they learn from her. And she says she learns plenty from them too. 'Teachers are not omnipotent. Very often, students want us to be, and resist learning from each other. But it isn't good for students to become dependent on teachers. I am more a manager than a teacher. I want them to learn to teach themselves.'



"Lawson said she always wanted to be a teacher but did not get around to it until later in life. 'I'm a retread student,' said Lawson. 'I went back to college when I was 32. Before that I taught kindergarten in a private day school and before that I was a nurse.' Teaching is serious business for Lawson. She said she puts in 10- to 14-hour days and gets little sleep. 'It's one of the few professions I know of where you have to prepare to be sick. You're responsible for those 120 kids.



'I think of the air traffic controllers, whose jobs involve making life and death decisions. My decisions may not be life and death ones, but I believe that a decision I make today will really affect a student tomorrow.'"



This past Christmas—I should note that Mom loved Christmas—she received a special gift. A student from 35 years ago reached out to her. Quoting from his letter, he said, "I think of you often, but events conspired in recent weeks to make me realize I should see if I could track you down. I drove by Thomas Jefferson High, and that prompted me to look at my yearbook and see your lovely inscription to me. It brought so much back—all of which seems both ancient history and just yesterday—but especially that moment when you said—in the face of emergent objections—that I'd really earned the opportunity to go to Harvard. And that changed everything." The writer of this letter graduated from Harvard and then received his postdoc from Cambridge. He has taught at Cambridge, Oxford, NYU and, presently, he is a vice dean at Johns Hopkins University teaching the classics. He wrote, "It was your job that I always wanted."



Her former student offered to send her one of his books. "I think that I know what might be most of interest [to you]." Mom responded with a handwritten note but, sadly, did not live to receive his response, which was delivered a few days ago. Mom was born on May 23, 1935, and she died exactly at midnight between March 8th and March 9th. So apropos for Mom to depart before the start of a new day. Mom neither dwelled on the past nor worried about the future, she lived fully in the present. I can imagine Mom saying, "Why start a day I cannot finish?" Officially, Mom passed on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. As he has been for nearly 67 years, her Walter was by her side.



In the previously mentioned Alexandria Gazette article, Mom was quoted as saying the following about her students: "For me just to unzip their heads and pour in information like I'd pour a milkshake is no good. They need to become self-motivated, to get along without me."



Mom, we'll try—but, for today, we cry. —Cynthia, March 18, 2021



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.