Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Poole Griffith O'Dell
O'Dell

Joan Poole Griffith

October 28, 2020

2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV) I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV) We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Joan Poole Griffith O'Dell, 80, of Pulaski, went Home to be with her Saviour. The daughter of the late James Kermit Poole and Carrie Poole.

She is survived by her devoted husband, James Richard O'Dell. Preceded in death by son, L. Lee Griffith Jr.; daughter, Deborah Griffith Aliff; brother, Charles Poole, and sister, Mary-Ann Widner; and stepson, Allen O'Dell.

Survived by sister, Shelby Gibson, husband, Jerry; brother-in-law, Roger O'Dell, wife, Sherry, Larry O'Dell, wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Sharon Crawford; son, James A. Griffith, wife, Kathy; daughter, Teresa G. Coleman, husband, Mike; stepdaughter, Rhonda O'Dell; stepsons, Timothy O'Dell and Todd O'Dell; grandchildren, Michael Coleman II, wife, Kim, Joshua Coleman, wife, Christie, Justin Griffith, wife, Rebecca, Amanda Griffith, Tyler Griffith, and Noah Aliff; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Coleman, Garrison Coleman, Rylan Coleman, Michael Coleman III, Khloe Ochoa, Easton Griffith, Genieve Griffith, Jedidiah Coleman, Max Ochoa, Sawyer Griffith; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Max Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Sunset Cemetery, 501 S. Franklin St., Christiansburg.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.