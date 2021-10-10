Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Shaver "JoJo" Cassell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Joanne "JoJo" Shaver Cassell

October 5, 2021

Joanne "JoJo" Shaver Cassell, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Joanne was born in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bobby Cassell, and by her mother, Junia Bostwick Shaver, who raised Joanne with the help of many relatives.

Joanne worked at C&P Telephone Company, then was employed part time at First Church of the Brethren. She volunteered numerous hours at Good Samaritan Hospice. Joanne enjoyed traveling, the beach, Camp Bethel, reading, quilting, singing in the choir, and playing handbells. She loved her family and especially rejoiced when the grandchildren were born, and she was able to spend time with them.

She was a longtime member at First Church of the Brethren in Roanoke and very active in the life of the church, especially the Women's Fellowship and Church Women United. Joanne loved people and was very interested in each individual's life. She touched people's lives in many ways. She had a zest for life and wanted to be involved in all activities available, including riding a roller coaster at age of 80!

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Stultz and husband, Bruce; son, Rob Cassell Jr., and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Adam Stultz and wife, Lynsey, Dana Cassell, Ashley Jones and husband, Adam, and Leah Gibson and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Eva Stultz, Elysee Stultz, Eli Stultz, Etta Stultz, and Adalynn Jones.

Memorial gifts may be made to Camp Bethel, 328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. Memorial service details will be announced later. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Camp Bethel
328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs. Cassell and her husband were frequent visitors of the library where I worked. She was an avid reader and often engaged with staff about authors and recommended books to be purchased. They brightened each work day for the staff.
Becky Cooper
Other
October 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mrs. Cassell was a avid reader I worked at the Library and she will always have books on hold, she will come in with a smile. Mrs. Cassell will be missed.
Richard Taylor
Other
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results