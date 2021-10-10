Joanne "JoJo" Shaver Cassell
October 5, 2021
Joanne "JoJo" Shaver Cassell, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Joanne was born in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bobby Cassell, and by her mother, Junia Bostwick Shaver, who raised Joanne with the help of many relatives.
Joanne worked at C&P Telephone Company, then was employed part time at First Church of the Brethren. She volunteered numerous hours at Good Samaritan Hospice. Joanne enjoyed traveling, the beach, Camp Bethel, reading, quilting, singing in the choir, and playing handbells. She loved her family and especially rejoiced when the grandchildren were born, and she was able to spend time with them.
She was a longtime member at First Church of the Brethren in Roanoke and very active in the life of the church, especially the Women's Fellowship and Church Women United. Joanne loved people and was very interested in each individual's life. She touched people's lives in many ways. She had a zest for life and wanted to be involved in all activities available, including riding a roller coaster at age of 80!
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Stultz and husband, Bruce; son, Rob Cassell Jr., and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Adam Stultz and wife, Lynsey, Dana Cassell, Ashley Jones and husband, Adam, and Leah Gibson and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Eva Stultz, Elysee Stultz, Eli Stultz, Etta Stultz, and Adalynn Jones.
Memorial gifts may be made to Camp Bethel, 328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. Memorial service details will be announced later. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.