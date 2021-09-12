Joanne Laws Chiglinsky
January 23, 1953 - September 2, 2021
On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Joanne Laws Chiglinsky, a beloved mother and treasured therapist for many in the Roanoke Valley, passed away at age 68.
Born on January 23, 1953, in Statesville, North Carolina, Joanne combined the fiercely independent spirit of her mother, Anne, with the calm steadiness of her father, Jim. She adored her years growing up among her four siblings. And while she preferred quiet time spent with animals such as her collie and horse, she could still command a presence as a bagpipe player in her high school marching band.
She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was forever a Tar Heel. There, she began to shape her career into the selfless act of service that it became for many years. As a nurse, she moved to Richmond, Virginia before eventually settling in Atlanta, Georgia. Her years spent working in the hospital, interspersed with quick breaks to go for runs around town, meant the world to her.
In Atlanta, Joanne met a force-of-nature who would soon become her beloved husband, Michael. She brought a calm gracefulness that would ground him; he brought a steadfastness that would always support her. The pair would marry before moving up to the Roanoke Valley, where they would spend decades building a counseling practice to help individuals all across the region.
She was a strong and deeply intelligent woman, but most importantly, she was an inspiration. Without much buzz, she spent so much of her life helping others through tough times. "Love others generously — share love and kindness — don't worry about getting it back. God will see to that," she once wrote. May God greet her with honeysuckles and morning glories.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Anthony Chiglinsky; parents, Jim and Anne Laws; and brother, Bobby.
She is survived by her children, Brian, Katherine, and Peter; her daughter-in-law, Crystal; her granddaughter, Abigail; her sister, Barbara; and two brothers, Jim and Jerry.
A Funeral Mass will be held to honor Joanne at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke, Virginia. For those who cannot attend in person, a livestream will be available on the YouTube page of Our Lady of Nazareth — Roanoke. A visitation will be held the night prior from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a scholarship established in memory of Joanne and her husband, Mike, through the Salem Educational Foundation. The funds will support students committed to serving their community and donations can be made at https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/6e026159-36df-46f1-a8cd-7ed5a985a193
. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.