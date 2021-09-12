Menu
Joanne Laws Chiglinsky
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Joanne Laws Chiglinsky

January 23, 1953 - September 2, 2021

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Joanne Laws Chiglinsky, a beloved mother and treasured therapist for many in the Roanoke Valley, passed away at age 68.

Born on January 23, 1953, in Statesville, North Carolina, Joanne combined the fiercely independent spirit of her mother, Anne, with the calm steadiness of her father, Jim. She adored her years growing up among her four siblings. And while she preferred quiet time spent with animals such as her collie and horse, she could still command a presence as a bagpipe player in her high school marching band.

She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was forever a Tar Heel. There, she began to shape her career into the selfless act of service that it became for many years. As a nurse, she moved to Richmond, Virginia before eventually settling in Atlanta, Georgia. Her years spent working in the hospital, interspersed with quick breaks to go for runs around town, meant the world to her.

In Atlanta, Joanne met a force-of-nature who would soon become her beloved husband, Michael. She brought a calm gracefulness that would ground him; he brought a steadfastness that would always support her. The pair would marry before moving up to the Roanoke Valley, where they would spend decades building a counseling practice to help individuals all across the region.

She was a strong and deeply intelligent woman, but most importantly, she was an inspiration. Without much buzz, she spent so much of her life helping others through tough times. "Love others generously — share love and kindness — don't worry about getting it back. God will see to that," she once wrote. May God greet her with honeysuckles and morning glories.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Anthony Chiglinsky; parents, Jim and Anne Laws; and brother, Bobby.

She is survived by her children, Brian, Katherine, and Peter; her daughter-in-law, Crystal; her granddaughter, Abigail; her sister, Barbara; and two brothers, Jim and Jerry.

A Funeral Mass will be held to honor Joanne at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke, Virginia. For those who cannot attend in person, a livestream will be available on the YouTube page of Our Lady of Nazareth — Roanoke. A visitation will be held the night prior from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a scholarship established in memory of Joanne and her husband, Mike, through the Salem Educational Foundation. The funds will support students committed to serving their community and donations can be made at https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/6e026159-36df-46f1-a8cd-7ed5a985a193. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I came to know Joanne through our local clinical social work association and valued her grace, kindness and professionalism and her friendship. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She will be sadly missed.
Ann Sauls
September 19, 2021
Cathye and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Joanne Chiglinsky. Passing so soon after Mike's passing is especially difficult. She was so well respected and will be deeply missed.
John Edwards
September 16, 2021
Sending all of you my deepest condolences....I am so sorry and heartbroken for you all. Love you and prayers for strength and comfort and peace.
Jen Laws
September 15, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to your mom! Losing parents is so hard but at the early ages of all of you all~ even harder. I am so sorry. May God hold you tightly as you move forward....know that you are loved and prayed for. Hugs to you.
Pam Lewis
September 15, 2021
Dear Pete, My God Bless your mom and comfort you and your siblings during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike Quinn
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing! She was a lovely person and so kind! You will be missed.
Debra Caldwell
September 12, 2021
