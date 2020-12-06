Joe Ray Rendon
December 1, 2020
Joe Ray Rendon, 51, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
He was a wonderful son, father, and grandpa.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Rendon and brother, David Wingfield.
He is survived by his father, Joe M. Rendon Sr.; daughters, Allyson (Rendon) and John Lambert, Amy (Rendon) and Joshua Morgan, and Brooke Rendon; stepdaughter, Heath and John Nance; grandchildren, Elijah, Amelia, and Lydia Lambert; aunt, Elsie Collins; nephew, Jonathan Wingfield; and many cousins.
A Graveside Service to honor his memory will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, Virginia. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.