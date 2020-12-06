Menu
Joe Ray Rendon
Joe Ray Rendon

December 1, 2020

Joe Ray Rendon, 51, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He was a wonderful son, father, and grandpa.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Rendon and brother, David Wingfield.

He is survived by his father, Joe M. Rendon Sr.; daughters, Allyson (Rendon) and John Lambert, Amy (Rendon) and Joshua Morgan, and Brooke Rendon; stepdaughter, Heath and John Nance; grandchildren, Elijah, Amelia, and Lydia Lambert; aunt, Elsie Collins; nephew, Jonathan Wingfield; and many cousins.

A Graveside Service to honor his memory will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, Virginia. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
, Roanoke, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
Joe, I'm sure going to miss you. You were one of my best friends. So many good times we shared & a lot of laughs.
I can't believe you're really gone.
Rest in peace my friend.
I'm sure going to miss you.

Todd McFarland
Friend
December 5, 2020
Joe we love you will miss you love pat and Todd mcfarland
December 5, 2020