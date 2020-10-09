MilesJoesphine LouiseMay 20, 1931October 7, 2020On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Josephine Louise Miles, of Christiansburg, passed away at the age of 89. Josephine was born on May 20, 1931, the only child of Annie Moore Sowers and B. Leslie Sowers. On August 19, 1950, she married Robert C. Miles. The two spent 60 years together until his death in 2010. They had two sons together.In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Josephine was a dedicated member of her community where she opened a hair salon, worshiped at St. Paul's Methodist Church, and volunteered at gift shop at Carilion NRV Medical Center.She was known for her honestly, her quick wit, and her compassionate soul.Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her two sons, Leslie Curtis (1952) and Robert Berle (1983). She is survived by many nieces, nephews, as well as close friends and neighbors that were thought of as family.The family would like to thank Commonwealth Memory Care for their excellent care of Josephine.A graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Doug Kanney presiding.