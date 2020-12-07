Joesphine P. SinkNovember 17, 1916 - December 5, 2020Josephine P. Sink, age 104 of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1916 to the late Oswald"Ozzie" and Molly Annie Perdue. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey "Obrey" Miles Sink; son, Jerry Lee Sink; and two brothers and four sisters.She is survived by her two grandsons, Randy Lee Sink (special friend, Christine) and Aubrey Daniel "Danny" Sink (Pam); great-grandson, Alex Daniel Sink (Valerie); great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Paige Sink; great-great-grandson, Aiden Daniel Sink; daughter-in-law, Catherine Gina Sink; and special friends, JoAnn Fisher and Lena Fralin.Grandma loved to sew, making sock monkeys, dolls, and quilts. She loved playing her guitar and singing in church, she would always say, "I don't sing because I think I sing good, I sing because I love the Lord."The family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Red Oak Manor for taking such good care of our "Grandma."Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with Dr. Jackie Spence officiating. Interment will follow at Old Liberty Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.