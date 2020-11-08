HANKINS
John A.
November 3, 2020
John A. Hankins, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was retired from IBM Corporation and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline Wilson Hankins; parents, Thomas Sr. and Vida Hankins; brother, Thomas Hankins Jr.; and sister, Sally Copenhaver.
Surviving are his daughter, Susan Peregoy of Vinton; son and daughter-in-law, Richard K. and Tammy Hankins of Roanoke; grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Peregoy, Whitney and husband, Michael Dorman, Travis and wife, Miranda Hankins; and one great-grandchild, Brooklynn Hankins.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors presented by the United States Air Force will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Rodger Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association
or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.