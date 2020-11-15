CRAFT
John Alexander
August 30, 1956
November 8, 2020
John Alexander Craft, 64, of Salem, Virginia, was welcomed into eternal life by our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Rebecca L. "Becky" Craft; three daughters, Kaitlyn Alexis Craft (Christopher Traxel) of Salem, Amanda Dawn Snead (Jonathan King) of Roanoke, and Miranda Snead-Robertson (Chrissy Robertson) of Vinton.
John was a family man; he was known by many names and titles in his lifetime, but his favorites were husband, dad, Poppy, and Paw Paw. He had seven grandchildren that he loved more than life itself, Kairi and Lara Mason, Anthony Snead, Amiyah and Aaliyah Joyce, Camden and Kyler Snead-Robertson.
Throughout John's life, he did many things that others could only dream of. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, owned multiple businesses over the years, and was an employee of the City of Roanoke from 1994 until 2005. John was a diehard Chicago Bears fan his entire life. He enjoyed many things, but Sunday Night Football was a must in the Craft household.
A special thank you to Teresa Sutphin his care giver.
At John's request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.