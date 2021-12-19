John Wesley Arrington Sr.
August 14, 1941 - December 14, 2021
John Wesley "Cuppy" Arrington Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. His wife, Yvonne was at his bedside at the time of his transition.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Harper, officiating. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www. Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.