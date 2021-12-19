Mrs. Yvonne, Lynda & entire family,

You all are in my thoughts and prayers.

One thing I will truly miss about Cuppy was the fact that in his presence it was as though he'd known you forever and you were going to laugh & be happy & be silly in his presence; no way around it.

I Thank God our paths crossed & they will cross again in Eternity!!!

Rest well, Cuppy

Rev. Victoria D. Watson

Victoria D. Watson Family December 16, 2021