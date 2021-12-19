Menu
John Wesley "Cuppy" Arrington Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
John Wesley Arrington Sr.

August 14, 1941 - December 14, 2021

John Wesley "Cuppy" Arrington Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. His wife, Yvonne was at his bedside at the time of his transition.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Harper, officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Love you Uncle Cuppy! RIP
DaQuayla Bias
Family
December 20, 2021
So sad to hear of The death of Cuppy. To his wife Yvonne and family I send my prayers and deepest condolences. Herb Chappelle.
Herb Chappelle
Friend
December 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. From your Sunnyside Awning family.
George Meadows
Other
December 19, 2021
cuppy was a kind person who could keep you smiling
JANICE WELCH
Friend
December 19, 2021
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Loved one. May you find comfort in the enduring beauty of God’s word, and in the warmth of happy memories. With the passing of time, may the spirit of acceptance and inner peace be with you.
G.W. Carver Reunion Association
December 17, 2021
To the Arrington Families,
You all are in my thoughts & prayers
Victoria D. Watson
Family
December 16, 2021
With Sympathy.......We love you.....
Major/"Sookie" HILL
Family
December 16, 2021
Mrs. Yvonne, Lynda & entire family,
You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
One thing I will truly miss about Cuppy was the fact that in his presence it was as though he'd known you forever and you were going to laugh & be happy & be silly in his presence; no way around it.
I Thank God our paths crossed & they will cross again in Eternity!!!
Rest well, Cuppy
Rev. Victoria D. Watson
Victoria D. Watson
Family
December 16, 2021
