SCOTT
John Arthur
November 9, 2020
John "Johnny" Arthur Scott, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercell Bake and Edison Scott; brother, Harless Scott; sisters, Helen Jean Anderson and Hettie Hammed.
John is survived by his brothers, Arnold Scott and Ron Scott (Faye); daughters, Suzanne Rawley (Stewart) and Mary Beth Gregg (Rick); five grandchildren, Erin Boyd (Adam), Lindsay Mujacic (Rusko), Taylor Rawley, Eric Gregg (Cassandra), Ethan Gregg; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
John's family would like to thank the staff of Richfield Recovery and Care Center for their wonderful care.
A private celebration of his life is planned. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.