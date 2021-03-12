Menu
Roanoke Times
John Edward Bays Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
John Edward Bays Jr.

March 10, 2021

John Edward Bays Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the age of 71.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Bays Sr. and Raydelle Fleming Bays.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elaine Lawhorn Bays, and brother, Wayne A. Bays (Debbie), Johnson City, Tenn.

John graduated from Patrick Henry High School and continued his education at the University of Tennessee, where he served as President of Delta Tau Delta during his senior year, and he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He retired from Double Envelope Company after 28 years of service.

He loved all sports, especially playing golf and fished the rivers around Roanoke for many years. John was a member of Botetourt Golf Club and was one of the founding fathers of the Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament since 1986. John was instrumental in helping to bring beach music to Roanoke.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Bill Hinton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
University of Tennessee 1972- the Best of Times
Classmate
May 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of John's passing. We had many conversations over the years at Double Envelope on how to solve all of the world's problems. I know he will be missed.
Robert Edwards
Friend
March 13, 2021
I was lucky enough to know John- he was a colleague, mentor, and most importantly, a friend. He was kind enough to offer me wise counsel as a young salesman, and he treated me as an equal from day one. I enjoyed our time together, whether it was at work or on the golf course. In later years, after John had retired, he always had time to take my phone call and catch up on how things were going. I will miss those phone calls with my longtime colleague and friend. My sincere condolences to all of you.
Mark Spangler
March 13, 2021
Elaine, so sorry to hear about John...although I didn´t know him very well, I rememer you and John going to to UT games. Love you, Sue
Sue F. Whitlow
March 13, 2021
Elaine & Wayne, I'm so sorry to hear about John's passing. He took me under his wing in 1990 when I started at Double Envelope and we had many great times together playing golf and enjoying many laughs being a great friend. Our prayers are with you. John will be missed but never forgotten! Rest Easy JB. Go Vols!
Jere & Andrea Bayne
March 13, 2021
Sweetie I'm so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. We have so many wonderful memories of are Tennessee trips with you both. Love you girl.
Roger and Dianne Lamm
March 13, 2021
62 years ago I met and played sandlot football with Johnny Bayse. God blessed me with his friendship since. Always wore a smile and maintained a soft presence. Thanks for sharing him, Elaine. Arms around you during this very sad time. We are forever in your debt. RIP my very dear friend.
Bernie Sanders
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of John's passing Elaine. You were there with a message of strength when I needed it with Brenda. I hope I can send a message of strength for you. "Love never dies. It endures beyond the grave. Be aware of the signs you receive that everything will be ok. " Love you my dear cousin.
Karen Bowyer Boothe
March 12, 2021
So sorry Elaine to hear of John´s passing. He was a very special man and always very kind to us. He will be missed. We have also moved to Charlotte NC closer to our son. Our prayers are with you.
Wally &Ronnie Niccolls(Coach&Four)
March 12, 2021
