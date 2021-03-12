John Edward Bays Jr.
March 10, 2021
John Edward Bays Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the age of 71.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Bays Sr. and Raydelle Fleming Bays.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elaine Lawhorn Bays, and brother, Wayne A. Bays (Debbie), Johnson City, Tenn.
John graduated from Patrick Henry High School and continued his education at the University of Tennessee, where he served as President of Delta Tau Delta during his senior year, and he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He retired from Double Envelope Company after 28 years of service.
He loved all sports, especially playing golf and fished the rivers around Roanoke for many years. John was a member of Botetourt Golf Club and was one of the founding fathers of the Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament since 1986. John was instrumental in helping to bring beach music to Roanoke.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Bill Hinton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.