I was lucky enough to know John- he was a colleague, mentor, and most importantly, a friend. He was kind enough to offer me wise counsel as a young salesman, and he treated me as an equal from day one. I enjoyed our time together, whether it was at work or on the golf course. In later years, after John had retired, he always had time to take my phone call and catch up on how things were going. I will miss those phone calls with my longtime colleague and friend. My sincere condolences to all of you.

Mark Spangler March 13, 2021