John William Straughan Burks Jr.



March 8, 1927 - March 19, 2022



John William Straughan Burks Jr., of Roanoke, and recently of Abilene, Texas, passed away on March 19, 2022.



John, affectionately known as Bimbo or Bim, and later Daddy, was born in Clifton Forge, Va., on March 8, 1927, the only child of Elizabeth Woodward Burks and John W. S. Burks. Prior to graduation from Clifton Forge High School in 1944, John served in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed in the Philippines. He served aboard the USS Dane APA-238, during the "Magic Carpet" return of servicemen at the end of World War II.



Graduating with a degree in Economics from Lynchburg College in 1952, John married Ruth June Bryant, deceased, of Monroe, Va., in 1953. He began his career with the Quaker Oats Co., then began work for Montgomery Ward Co. Three children and seven moves later, Ruth and John settled in Roanoke, where they lived for 50 years. John worked as the Personnel Director, and retired in 1994 from Fred Whitaker Co.



"Bim" enjoyed working cross word puzzles and could tackle the LA Times cross word successfully well into his 90's. He loved watching weather patterns from across the USA and was a staunch follower of FOX News. He loved God, dogs, Virginia and Texas. He was sharp-minded, witty and gregarious and made friends wherever he went.



John was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a past member of the Cave Spring Masonic Lodge and Kazim Shrine, where he served 35 years on the Director's Staff.



He was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and an active member of American Legion Post 3, serving 3 years as Chaplain, and Commander from 2003-2004.



He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke.



A loving husband and father, who is greatly missed, John is survived by a daughter, Sally (Bill) Jackson of Texas; a daughter, Susan (Larry) Copponi of Massachusetts; a son, Bruce (Joyce) Burks of California; six grandchildren, Matt and Caitlin Jackson, Shea and Brett Copponi, Ryan and Rae Burks; and two great-grandsons, Eli and Ross Jackson.



Daddy always said: 'The Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise'…we shall meet again.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.