MILLS
John "Pete" C.
September 20, 2020
John "Pete" C. Mills, 90, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with interment following at Emmaus United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus United Methodist Church, 2282 Meadors Spur Road, Moneta, VA 24121. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.