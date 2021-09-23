John Lee Caldwell
July 27, 1927 - September 21, 2021
John Lee Caldwell, son of the late Betty and Zern Caldwell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, after a fulfilling life as father, husband, brother, and true friend. Lee was born July 27, 1927, in New Castle, Va., lived for a time in Waitville, W.Va. and after high school, "Dusty Lee" joined the Army Air Force, being stationed in Biloxi, Miss. and in Newfoundland and Labrador (or as he called them "the hottest place on Earth and the coldest place on Earth!") He retired after many years with Virginia Limestone Plant in Goldbond, then moved back to New Castle to pursue his passion for gardening, machinery and spending fun time with his family.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Caldwell and his beloved sons, Russell and Mike. He is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Caldwell of Newport News, Va., Jeanette (Bill) Preston of Christiansburg, Va., Kathy (Doug) Crowley of Beaufort, S.C., and son, Jody (Sheila) Caldwell of Pearisburg, Va.; daughter-in-law Sandy Caldwell of Pembroke, Va. and his brother Dellie (Linda) Caldwell of New Castle. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Zachary Preston and Jessica Leigh Caldwell, and two great-granddaughters, Zoey and Charlee. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Don Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Paitsel Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2021.