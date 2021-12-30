Menu
John Franklin Davis III
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
John Franklin Davis III

January 8, 1945 - December 25, 2021

John Davis of Boones Mill, Va. passed away on Christmas Day after a lengthy battle with Von Hippel Lindeau disease.

John was born on January 8, 1945 in Charlottesville, Va. to Franklin and Yvonne Cheape Davis. He graduated from Virginia Tech and had a successful career in the food industry, having worked in purchasing with Nabisco, DelMonte and McCormick. With his job, he traveled extensively and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Over the past several years, John lived in Virginia, Florida and returned to Virginia in 2019. John absolutely loved living in Florida but when his niece told him she was pregnant with his great nephew Buxton, he knew relocating to Virginia to be near family was the right choice. John loved his nieces and nephew as his own.

John was married to Carolyn Woodall Davis for 31 years and they had lots of life experiences. John was an avid Virginia Tech fan, a New York Yankees fan and a Washington Football fan. John and Carolyn attended numerous sports events and he especially enjoyed sharing those experiences with family and with friends he made along the way. John enjoyed the mountains but he loved the ocean.

John proudly served in the Air Force and was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. His dream was one day to return to Hawaii where he especially enjoyed scuba diving, but unfortunately he never returned. John was also proud to have been an Eagle Scout.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by a sister, Leigh Davis Sarkozi and by his stepfather, Wallace Ward.

John is survived by his wife, Carolyn; stepbrother Gary Ward, step-sister Sandy (Gary) Potter; sisters-in-law, Sandy Woodall and Opaline Spencer; brother-in-law, Lewis (Shirley) Woodall; nephew Jacob (Marian) Woodall; niece, Jaime (Tee) Wade; niece, Emily (Jeremy) Hutchins; niece, Amy (Jason) Durrance; nephew, Woody (Nicole) Woodall; nephew, Brad Spencer and his children, Sarah and Robert; niece, Tracy (Kenneth) James and great-nephews, Buxton and Lonnie Wade and Derek Woodall. John will also be missed by his rescue cat, Kitt.

John was diagnosed with Von Hippel Lindeau disease in 1989 and had his first surgery in 1990. He later experienced two more brain tumors, the last which was inoperable. John made the choice to donate his body to the Virginia Anatomical Program to advance the education of future health professionals.

John was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. A memorial service and Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Should you wish to donate in John's memory, please consider his favorite animal shelter, Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, Virginia or the American Heart Association.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was the brother I wished I had. We had so much fun at U Heights,especially at the pool in the summer. He is probably looking at the Yankees schedule for next year, and planning trips to Tech for fall football. He added so much to our lives with his friendship and laughs. He is missed.
Cheryl & Ed Buck
January 8, 2022
I met John at CB Fleet and we immediately became friends. His wonderful smile and story telling made him a joy to be around. He talked about his love for wife Carolyn and how proud he was her. He was always a positive and supportive friend. I missed him when he left. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace, John.
Crystal Sax
December 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I was fortunate enough to work for John in the Purchasing Department at Fleet. Through his persistence and encouragement I as able to pass my exams (A.P., C.P.M., and the get my C.P. Lifetime Certification. I would not have had faith in myself that I was able to complete this experience in my 50's. Think ofet of him and his encouragement. He will always be one of my special memories as I age thru my 80's.
Gary Payne
Work
December 31, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 30, 2021
