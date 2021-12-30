I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I was fortunate enough to work for John in the Purchasing Department at Fleet. Through his persistence and encouragement I as able to pass my exams (A.P., C.P.M., and the get my C.P. Lifetime Certification. I would not have had faith in myself that I was able to complete this experience in my 50's. Think ofet of him and his encouragement. He will always be one of my special memories as I age thru my 80's.

Gary Payne Work December 31, 2021