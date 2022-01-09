Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Michael "Mike" Flannagan Sr.
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
John Michael "Mike" Flannagan Sr.

July 22, 1951 - January 3, 2022

John M. "Mike" Flannagan Sr., 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a lengthy battle in the hospital due to complications that he suffered after an emergency surgery in September.

Mike was a beloved husband and father, brother, and son.

He was an avid Hokie Fan and could be seen supporting the Hokies for all sports, but his love was Hokie football. He was a wonderful grandfather to his five grandsons who knew him as "Happy." Sometimes more Grumpy then Happy. They were the apple of his eye and certainly his life brighteners. He was well known as a wonderful soccer coach to many of his children's friends and an all-around great guy. He was always the "phone-a-dad" that his daughter and son relied on for any questions that they had, whether it be trivia, car questions or how to hang a light fixture without electrocuting yourself.

Mike is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Debbie, they enjoyed 53 years together and 46 years as a married couple. He also leaves behind his daughter, Hunter Johnston (Andy); his son, John; and his five grandchildren, Grayson Johnston, Walker Johnston, Blake Hales, and Jack and Camden Flannagan. He is additionally survived by his twin sister, Patricia "Missy" Sarver (Nelson); sister-in-law, Meribeth "Beth" Flannagan of Woodbridge, Va.; Sherry Moore (Barton) of Chesapeake, Va.; aunt, Bitsy Middleton of Dunedin, Fla.; his beloved dog, Nala; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents William H. Flannagan Sr. and Kathryn M. Flannagan, and his older brother, William H. Flannagan Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, especially the nurses on the 7th, 9th, and 10th Floor PCU and ICU and Palliative Care Staff.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Ave., Roanoke, Va. The family will receive visitors in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House one of his favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
214 Mountain Ave, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'm so sorry Debbie, to hear about Mike! He was loved and adored by all who knew him..iknow that sounds so cliche, but with Mike it's true down to the bone! He was a great man carrying on a great legacy of memories! Ilove you lady and thank u and Mike both for being such a meaningful part of my life. We love you !
Amy Swann
Friend
February 9, 2022
Saddened by your loss. May your family find peace and healing during this time.
Beth and Bob Snead
January 11, 2022
I am sorry to hear about Mike´s death. My prayers are for you and the entire family. May God´s love provide you the strength during this sad time.
Linda Bailey
January 10, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. You and your family have my heart felt sympathy and condolences. Praying for peace and comfort for you all.
Sandi Hawthorne
January 9, 2022
Debbie, I am saddened by the news. You and your family are in my prayers. Karen
Karen Clark Mathews
Other
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry, Debbie. Keeping you and your beautiful family in my prayers.
Edith Baldwin
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results