John Michael "Mike" Flannagan Sr.
July 22, 1951 - January 3, 2022
John M. "Mike" Flannagan Sr., 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a lengthy battle in the hospital due to complications that he suffered after an emergency surgery in September.
Mike was a beloved husband and father, brother, and son.
He was an avid Hokie Fan and could be seen supporting the Hokies for all sports, but his love was Hokie football. He was a wonderful grandfather to his five grandsons who knew him as "Happy." Sometimes more Grumpy then Happy. They were the apple of his eye and certainly his life brighteners. He was well known as a wonderful soccer coach to many of his children's friends and an all-around great guy. He was always the "phone-a-dad" that his daughter and son relied on for any questions that they had, whether it be trivia, car questions or how to hang a light fixture without electrocuting yourself.
Mike is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Debbie, they enjoyed 53 years together and 46 years as a married couple. He also leaves behind his daughter, Hunter Johnston (Andy); his son, John; and his five grandchildren, Grayson Johnston, Walker Johnston, Blake Hales, and Jack and Camden Flannagan. He is additionally survived by his twin sister, Patricia "Missy" Sarver (Nelson); sister-in-law, Meribeth "Beth" Flannagan of Woodbridge, Va.; Sherry Moore (Barton) of Chesapeake, Va.; aunt, Bitsy Middleton of Dunedin, Fla.; his beloved dog, Nala; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents William H. Flannagan Sr. and Kathryn M. Flannagan, and his older brother, William H. Flannagan Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, especially the nurses on the 7th, 9th, and 10th Floor PCU and ICU and Palliative Care Staff.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Ave., Roanoke, Va. The family will receive visitors in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House one of his favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.