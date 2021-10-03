Menu
John Edward Gibson
1954 - 2021
John Edward Gibson

December 7, 1954 - September 28, 2021

John Edward Gibson, 66, of Bedford, Va., passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. John was born in Bedford Va., on December 7, 1954, to the late Charles Gibson Sr. and Myrtle Dooley Gibson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Gibson Jr. and Tommy Gibson; and two sisters, Dorothy Gibson Hogan and RaeLynn Gibson.

Surviving are his significant other, Teressa Hoback; two stepchildren, Angela Penn and Jackson Parker; two stepgrandchildren, Tylijah Penn and Taylor Parker; two brothers, Bobby Gibson and Joe Gibson and fiancée, Deborah; three sisters, Debbie Gibson Dooley, Donna Gibson Widener, and Ann Gibson Thomason; several nieces, nephews and many other loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Montvale Park in Montvale, Va., from 2 until 5 p.m. All are welcome to bring a covered dish if you'd like. Thank you and God Bless.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.