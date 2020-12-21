Menu
John E. Grubb
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
John E. Grubb

January 11, 1927 - December 17, 2020

John E. Grubb, 93, husband of Lillian M. Grubb, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

He was born in Hershey, Pa. and was the son of the late Tilman Grubb and Kathryn Nye Grubb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois H. Grubb; brother, Warren Grubb; and sisters, Dorothy Grubb, Irma Grubb, and Mae Shauda.

John was a quiet, behind the scenes kind of man with a wide variety of interest and hobbies. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II, and then worked as a radio technician for more than 40 years.

In addition to his loving wife of 20 years, he will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Joyce Ferris (Wayne); grandchildren, Michelle, and Michael (Holly); greatgrandchild, Alex; step-children, Debra, Kathy, David, Jerry, and Sandy; numerous step-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy Canode officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The service will be live streamed for those who wish to attend virtually and can be seen by going to our website www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Simpson Funeral Home
I knew Mr. Grubb for many years. We always had great conversations when he came into the bank. Mrs. Grubb, I´m sorry for your loss.
Cindy Warden
December 22, 2020
