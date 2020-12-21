John E. Grubb
January 11, 1927 - December 17, 2020
John E. Grubb, 93, husband of Lillian M. Grubb, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was born in Hershey, Pa. and was the son of the late Tilman Grubb and Kathryn Nye Grubb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois H. Grubb; brother, Warren Grubb; and sisters, Dorothy Grubb, Irma Grubb, and Mae Shauda.
John was a quiet, behind the scenes kind of man with a wide variety of interest and hobbies. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II, and then worked as a radio technician for more than 40 years.
In addition to his loving wife of 20 years, he will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Joyce Ferris (Wayne); grandchildren, Michelle, and Michael (Holly); greatgrandchild, Alex; step-children, Debra, Kathy, David, Jerry, and Sandy; numerous step-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy Canode officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
