John Albert Hoeser
September 8, 1926 - September 3, 2021
John Albert Hoeser of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Friday, September 3, 2021, just five days short of his 95th birthday.
Al was born in Roanoke on September 8, 1926, the son of John and Mary Hoeser, who had come to the United States from Germany. He attended St. Andrew's Catholic School in Roanoke (now Roanoke Catholic School). In 1944, following high school graduation, he entered the United States Coast Guard, where he served on the USS General Richardson (a troopship) until 1946.
After his time in the Coast Guard, Al attended Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1950.
Al spent his entire career in government service. He was hired by J. Edgar Hoover in 1954 and worked for the FBI for a short time. After that, he worked in a highly sensitive position in the national security arm of the government until his retirement in 1993. His work took him all over the world. He served in many places, including Japan, Germany, Cyprus, Iran, England, Thailand, and Laos.
Al's younger brother, Chris, died in Roanoke in 2017. Chris was Al's last surviving family member. Following Chris' death, Al moved to Roanoke. He has lived at Our Lady of the Valley since 2019.
In addition to his parents and his brother, Chris, Al was predeceased by his brother, Walter, and his sister, Elfreida.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. In accordance with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health, masks are recommended (as an act of charity and for the common good). Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. A visitation will be held at St. Andrew's for one hour before the Funeral Mass on September 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Valley, Rental Assistance Fund, 650 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.