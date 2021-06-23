John Taylor Hundley
August 24, 1931 - June 21, 2021
John Taylor Hundley, 89, of Daleville, Va., went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Roanoke, Virginia on August 24, 1931, to the late Jeremiah (Poage) and Sallie Metz Hundley. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Laura Hundley and Margaret H. Mitchell; brothers, Marvin (infant) and Harold Hundley; son-in-law, Barry Montgomery; and brother-in-law, Woodrow Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty; two loving daughters, Elaine H. Montgomery and Diana H. Hackworth (Linley); grandsons, David Montgomery (Rita) and Michael Hackworth; granddaughters, Laura Montgomery and Brittney Cumbie (Scott); great-granddaughters, Judy and Zelena Montgomery, Taylor and Emily Cumbie; great-grandsons, Raylyn Holden and Keegan Montgomery; nephews, Jerry and Fred Hundley, and John Blankenship; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Hundley and Joan Blankenship.
John was a lifelong member of Melrose Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and teacher of Beacon Sunday School Class. He was acknowledged on February 14, 2021, with a Melrose Honors Plaque for faithful service. He attended Bluefield College and was in the 101st Airborne Division, member of Melrose Masonic Lodge, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and Kazim Shriners. He was employed by B.F. Parrott and Company, General contractors as a Superintendent/Estimator from 1951 to 1977. He partnered with Acoustical Service from 1977 to 1992 where he retired as President.
John's loves were most of all his Lord and Savior, his church, and his family. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, traveling to the beach, cruising, sitting on the back porch watching the neighbors' dogs play.
The family appreciates the special care given to John by Jason and Team at Carilion Hospice. Thanks to the many neighbors and special neighbors, Brenda and Mark Hudgins, a very special caregiver, Lisa, who was a ray of sunshine.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Melrose Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Mofield officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shrine Crippled Children's Hospital or to Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.