John Junior KaseyJohn Junior Kasey, 88, of Roanoke, Va. departed this life on Monday, December 14, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com