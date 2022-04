A tribute for our Uncle John with loving and fond memories: I am glad that GOD honored you with a long life because you were so sweet and loving to us. I remember when our family first meet you. It was a few days before you married our Aunt Edna. Your nieces, Yvonne, Arnita, and I were only 8 and 9 years old. We said that you were a little short and slim but you had a nice smile and giggle. I remember at Aunt Sig´s house after the wedding, everyone congratulated you and you treated us with a gig dance. You danced so fast that we said that your legs moved as if they were made of rubber. HOW WE ALL LAUGHED! I remember the July 4th family reunions when we had picnics, and services at High Street Baptist Church. We would always look for you, in your white gloves at the church door, to usher us to our pews. We remember the stories you told us about being a cook at Woolworth and working at Goodwill. I remember how proud you and Aunt Edna were when you moved out of the rented house on Madison Avenue and moved into your very own house on Carroll Street. I remember how you enjoyed your man cave with your music playing. You were always so proud of your well manicured garden in the back yard. We remember how generous you were in giving us food from your garden to take home. When you knew we were coming, you would already have a garden box packed for us to carry home. In the last conversation we had, I thanked you for all of the joys you, Aunt Edna, Aunt Mancie, Uncle Lewis, cousin Monroe Greene, Aunt Sig, Uncle Charles and cousin little Jame had given to us over so many years. Rest in Peace Now, Uncle John, and tell all of the others that have gone before you, we sent our love with you to heaven. Your loving nieces and nephews, Signora Heyliger (WV), Joseph Mitchell (NJ), James Mitchell (WV), Paul Mitchell (WV), Arnita Branch (OH), Naomi Mitchell (WV), Monroe Greene (VA), Yvonne Manns (NC), Merachel Manns (NC), MattiAnn Manns (PA), Atilice Manns (NC), Francis Manns, Jr. (NC), Stephanie Eaves (VA), Alveta Mitchell (AK) and a hosts of great nieces and nephews

Alveta Mitchell December 11, 2020